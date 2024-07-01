MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 5,260,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
MGM China Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVF remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. MGM China has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
MGM China Company Profile
