MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 5,260,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MGM China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCHVF remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. MGM China has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

