MGO Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

