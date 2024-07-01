MGO Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MGO Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.08. 893,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,806. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $380.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

