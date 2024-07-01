MGO Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MGO Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80,437.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,983,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 119,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.6 %

SPLV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,652. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.46.

Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

