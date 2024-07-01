Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 162,772 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 153,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.57. 388,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,896. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

