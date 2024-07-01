Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 513,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,873 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 53,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 57,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.76. 7,143,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

