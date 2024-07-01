Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.3 %

BABA stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,004,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,734,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

