Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $19.41 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,088 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.75. 2,219,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,652. The company has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.33 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

