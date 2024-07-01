Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $55.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $55,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 61,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VB stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.31. 666,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,270. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

