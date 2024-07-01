Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.69. 50,055,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,030,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $254.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.