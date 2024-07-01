Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 403 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 809,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 228,041 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,796,000. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 249,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJUL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,546. The company has a market cap of $154.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

