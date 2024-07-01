Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 477 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.28.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

