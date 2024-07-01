Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 81,209 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,209 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.55. 4,474,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,568,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

