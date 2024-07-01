Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Up 31.3% in June

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the May 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $10.61. 752,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter.

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,422.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,768,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,422.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,153 shares of company stock valued at $351,669. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $226,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

