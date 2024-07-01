Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.13

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 17034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.