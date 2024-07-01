Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given “In-Line” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRNA. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.02.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $118.75 on Thursday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average of $112.19.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $56,118,931 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Moderna by 20.8% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 49.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Moderna by 14.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

