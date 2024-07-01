Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

FNDX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.82. 512,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.68. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.86.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

