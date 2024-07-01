Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.38. 438,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,525. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.