Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,339. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.