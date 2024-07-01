Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 114.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.11. 3,162,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

