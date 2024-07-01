Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,976,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.21. The stock had a trading volume of 178,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.