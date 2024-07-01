Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 83 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,966,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,930,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,517,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 153,876 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.93. The company had a trading volume of 693,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,792. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average is $152.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

