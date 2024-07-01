Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.54. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

