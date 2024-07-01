NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218.05 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.80 billion and $218.05 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.31 or 0.00008377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00012989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010699 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,198,321,682 coins and its circulating supply is 1,093,550,328 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,198,224,175 with 1,093,375,607 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.34087065 USD and is up 9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $209,222,363.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

