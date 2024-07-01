Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.83.

Get Nkarta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nkarta

Nkarta Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.