Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $235.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.06.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after acquiring an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

