NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Short Interest Down 13.1% in June

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 281,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NeoVolta Stock Down 3.8 %

NeoVolta stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. 11,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,488. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. NeoVolta has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a negative net margin of 68.01%.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

