Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $528.48 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $528.48 million and approximately $20.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,805.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00611671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00118405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00036948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00268656 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00044930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070393 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,159,279,218 coins and its circulating supply is 44,474,655,545 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

