Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 1.4%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $663.78 and last traded at $665.40. 583,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,964,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $674.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $289.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $628.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,859 shares of company stock worth $29,365,893. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.