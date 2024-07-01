Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.39) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Thursday.

Next 15 Group Price Performance

Next 15 Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NFG opened at GBX 798 ($10.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £797.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,596.00 and a beta of 1.42. Next 15 Group has a one year low of GBX 542 ($6.88) and a one year high of GBX 1,052 ($13.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 940.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 904.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Next 15 Group’s previous dividend of $4.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Next 15 Group’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Next 15 Group news, insider Tim Dyson bought 76,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £734,045.76 ($931,175.64). 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Next 15 Group Company Profile

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

