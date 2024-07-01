NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 470.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.57. 6,211,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,948,085. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

