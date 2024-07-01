NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 24,725,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 54,530,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in NIO by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NIO by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.