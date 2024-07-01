North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,466. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.17. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.83.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

