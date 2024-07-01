Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,353,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 55,038,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,945,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:NWBO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $503.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -0.57. Northwest Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

