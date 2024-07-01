Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.43

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 280326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $515.08 million, a PE ratio of -174.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $71,690. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

