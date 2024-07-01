Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $119,865.60 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christine Ring sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 979,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,004. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 184,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 163,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 107,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 177,852 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

