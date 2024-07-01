NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,497.83 or 0.99927878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00076753 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

