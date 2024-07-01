NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,311. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $286.87.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

