O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 951 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 3.6% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $15,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,136,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

IWV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.96. The stock had a trading volume of 107,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.29. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $312.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

