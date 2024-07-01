O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires 1,555 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up 1.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.