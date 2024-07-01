O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Acquires New Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BXP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 755,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,608. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BXP. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

