O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $406,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHD traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,899. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

