O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $528,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.