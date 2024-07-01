O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 963 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,522,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,681,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after buying an additional 196,272 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,732,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,107,000 after buying an additional 172,069 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $56.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,771. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

