Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Brink’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.7 %

BCO traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,832. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $105.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.