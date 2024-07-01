Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,810,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,082,000 after buying an additional 233,075 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,995,000 after buying an additional 194,160 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3,071.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 129,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,298.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,010 shares of company stock valued at $732,877. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.2 %

SAIC stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.18. 93,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,945. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

