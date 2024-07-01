Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 2,002 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.07% of OSI Systems worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,098.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 30,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total value of $4,367,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,638,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $41,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,624. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.73. 35,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,622. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.04 and a one year high of $145.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

