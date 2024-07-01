Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 5,375 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,481,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 735,753 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,228,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 44,332 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $19.18. The stock had a trading volume of 238,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

