Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 458,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,996. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

