Optas LLC Acquires Shares of 552 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $444.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,778. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $447.11.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

